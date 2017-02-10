15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

corofin-gaa

Corofin Face Dr Crokes In All-Ireland Club Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
February 10, 2017

Time posted: 12:50 pm

This Saturday at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, Corofin will bid to reach the All-Ireland Senior Club Football Final for the first time since 2015 when they face Dr Crokes from Kerry in the Semi-Final (Throw in, 4pm).

Corofin last played Dr Crokes in the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in 1992. A game they lost by 3-4 to 1-5 and more recently their last Semi-Final against Kerry Opposition was in 1996 when they were beaten by Laune Rangers in the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final by 0-8 to 0-6.

Kevin Dwyer was at Corofin’s recent press night as they prepared for the Semi-Final and he first spoke to joint captain Alan Burke

 

Kevin Then spoke to the other joint Captain Kieran McGrath

 

Kieran Fitzgerald has been a great servant for Corofin over the years and he was next to speak to Kevin

 

Kevin spoke to Corofin Manager Kevin O’Brien

 

Finally, Kevin spoke to the chairman of Corofin Michael Ryder

This is the Match report from The Connacht Tribune from March 6th 1992 when Corofin were beaten by Dr Crokes in their last meeting in an All-Ireland Club Semi-Final.

Corofin 92-page-001

print
Podcasts, Sport
The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday 10th February 2017
keith-finnegan-photo
February 10, 2017
The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday 10th February 2017
GAA Draw
February 10, 2017
2017 Galway Hurling Championship Draws
Basketball-ireland
February 9, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 10-12th

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
sport@galwaybayfm.ie
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

gbfm-news-galway-county-council
February 10, 2017
Tenders sought for multi-party framework for county housing unit
gbfm-news-jobs
February 10, 2017
City to host major jobs expo this weekend

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline