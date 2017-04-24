15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

The Dail Bar Chieftains who won the Division One Championship Title Last Year

Corinthians RFC Welcomes Back Volkswagen Tag 2017!

By Sport GBFM
April 24, 2017

Time posted: 3:48 pm

May 25th will be once again a special day in Tag Rugby not only in Galway but nationwide as Corinthians Volkswagen Tag season gets underway in Corinthian Park, Cloonacauneen.

Corinthians RFC is also delighted to announce the support of their venue sponsor for the tag which this year will be Monaghan and Sons on the Tuam Road.

Now rated as the biggest Tag competition in the country, over 1,000 players representing 80 teams of all standards, shapes and sizes will take to the eight pitches with games ongoing from the 25th of May to the Finals night which traditionally takes place on the Friday night before race week which this year will be on the 28th of July.

Tag Rugby has seen an incredible increase in participation, not only from the so called serious players but mainly from those who want to just have fun, with the social aspect one of the biggest successes of the   years that the Tag has been in existence.

The highlight of this and every years tag social calendar is the colourful, theatrical, fun and highly imaginative Fancy Dress Party Night which brings out the quirky and weird in what is always a massive night out for everyone this year’s Fancy Dress will be held on Friday the 7th of July.

The Social fun will not just be restricted to that, as the Tag Rugby Beach Party will take place on Thursday the 15th of June with other social events planned throughout the duration of the Tag Festival.

Regarding entry, teams are reminded to enter as soon as possible as last teams had to be turned away for entering too late so to ensure you are part of Ireland’s biggest Tag Rugby Festival or if you wish to register http://www.irishrugby.ie/tagrugby/register/index.php

For further information contact Aidan Siggins at [email protected]

print
Sport
Public meeting on creative initiative for County Galway
City native selected as Green Party representative for city west ward
Punchestown
April 24, 2017
Epic Trainers Title Battle at Punchestown 2017
feilelogo
April 24, 2017
Success for Kinvara, St Gabriels and Corofin in Football Feile Finals
Overall Podium of the Bridge Signs IWDS 2017 L to R 3rd Ray Mac Namara Liquid motion Tri Ballina, 1st Derek Joyce Galway Bay CC, 3rd William Burke Galway Tri club
April 24, 2017
Ras Tailteann cyclist Derek Joyce wins Ireland West Duathlon Series 2017

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

news-bypass
April 24, 2017
County Development Plan to be changed to include proposed city bypass
balsam-177559_960_720
April 24, 2017
Major strategy to tackle invasive species across the county

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline