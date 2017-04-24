Corinthians RFC Welcomes Back Volkswagen Tag 2017!

May 25th will be once again a special day in Tag Rugby not only in Galway but nationwide as Corinthians Volkswagen Tag season gets underway in Corinthian Park, Cloonacauneen.

Corinthians RFC is also delighted to announce the support of their venue sponsor for the tag which this year will be Monaghan and Sons on the Tuam Road.

Now rated as the biggest Tag competition in the country, over 1,000 players representing 80 teams of all standards, shapes and sizes will take to the eight pitches with games ongoing from the 25th of May to the Finals night which traditionally takes place on the Friday night before race week which this year will be on the 28th of July.

Tag Rugby has seen an incredible increase in participation, not only from the so called serious players but mainly from those who want to just have fun, with the social aspect one of the biggest successes of the years that the Tag has been in existence.

The highlight of this and every years tag social calendar is the colourful, theatrical, fun and highly imaginative Fancy Dress Party Night which brings out the quirky and weird in what is always a massive night out for everyone this year’s Fancy Dress will be held on Friday the 7th of July.

The Social fun will not just be restricted to that, as the Tag Rugby Beach Party will take place on Thursday the 15th of June with other social events planned throughout the duration of the Tag Festival.

Regarding entry, teams are reminded to enter as soon as possible as last teams had to be turned away for entering too late so to ensure you are part of Ireland’s biggest Tag Rugby Festival or if you wish to register http://www.irishrugby.ie/tagrugby/register/index.php

For further information contact Aidan Siggins at [email protected]