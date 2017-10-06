Corinthians RFC and Shop Street Hosts Sleep Out For Simon

Corinthians RFC and Shop Street will host a Sleep Out for Simon tonight starting at 6pm in Corinthians and 7pm at Shop Street Galway.

Those involved will experience for one night what many people in Ireland face every day while helping to raise awareness and funds to tackle homelessness.

This year, Simon are aiming to raise €30,000 to fund health and well-being costs for up to 300 clients supported by our prevention, housing and support services.

Providing homeless services is much more than just putting a roof over someone’s head. The investment in health-related supports is a vital contributor in helping people turn their lives round.

Galway Simon’s Health & Well-Being Team are dedicated to providing each of our clients with specialist support in areas including physical and mental health, addiction, relapse prevention, life skills and access to training, education and employment.

100% of funds raised through this year’s event will be used towards the shortfall in funding for these services specifically covering essential counselling, chiropody and dental treatments, as well as the development of a garden allotment project to promote mental health and meaningful use of time.

Amy Lavelle from Simon Galway joined John Mulligan on Over The Line to speak about the Sleepout



Listen to what some of last year’s participants had to say about the experience of sleeping out.

# sleepout4simon