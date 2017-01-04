Corinthians RFC Bid to win the Connacht Senior Cup on Friday

Corinthians RFC host Buccaneers in the final of the Connacht Senior Cup this Friday evening at Corinthian Park with the game kicking off at 7.30. For Corinthians this is a wonderful opportunity to be rewarded for their hard work this season and while they may go in as underdogs, they have already produced some excellent results with their semi-final win over Galwegians possibly one of the best performances of the season so far. Corinthians beat Galwegians 46-19 in the Semi-Final with tries from Sean Masterson, Dylan Donnellan, Dave McDermott, Lise Soloa and Colm O’Donovan.

Corinthians Coach Eneliko Fa’atau spoke to John Mulligan

The reward for the winners will be a place in the Bateman Cup Semi-Final with the provincial winners facing Munster Senior Cup Champions Cork Con away from home on January the 21st.

Corinthians want to Acknowledge their sponsors, Busker Brownes, Kirbys Resturant, The Claregalway Hotel and Roadstone Their Under 15 team will be wearingthe logo of the charity Feilecain on their jerseys for the rest of the season.