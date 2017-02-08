Corinthians’ Cillian Gallagher Named As Irish U20 Captain To Face Italy

Ireland U20 Head Coach, Nigel Carolan has confirmed the Ireland U20 side, sponsored by PwC to take on Italy U20 this Friday at the Stadio Enrico Chersoni in Prato.

The team shows four changes from the one that claimed a late win over their Scottish counterparts last Friday night. Flanker Cillian Gallagher from Corinthians will captain the side in the absence of injured full-back Jack Kelly. Gallagher is joined in the back-row by Paul Boyle and Number 8 Caelan Doris .

Another Corinthians player, Matthew Burke has been named in the replacements.

Charlie Connolly will start in the front-row, with Calvin Nash coming into the back-three and Matthew Burke and Gavin Coombes coming on the bench.

The front-row sees hooker, Tadgh McElroy joined by props Joey Conway and Connolly (who replaces the injured Peter Cooper at tight head).

The second-row remains the same from last week’s game, as Fineen Wycherley partners Oisin Dowling.

The Ulster pairing of Johnny Stewart and Johnny McPhillips continue at half-backs, with Ciaran Frawley and Gavin Mullin resuming their centre partnership.

Colm Hogan shifts from the wing to full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Nash, who made his senior debut for Munster last weekend, taking their places on the wings.

Ahead of the side departing for Prato, Carolan said “It was tough going last Friday night in Glasgow. The conditions made it challenging and with 21 of the 23 players involved gaining their first experience of international rugby at this level, the fact that we came away with the result against a very good Scottish side is a big positive.

The Italians are ever improving, so we are expecting another tough encounter, particularly up front, where they made life difficult for Wales last week.

We have made a couple of changes for this week, so for the players selected, we’re looking for them to build on their experience from last week and continue to develop as a team.”

Tickets are available for Ireland U20’s home games against France and England in Donnybrook via www.ticketmaster.ie

Ireland U20 vs Italy U20, Stadio Enrico Chersoni, Prato, North Italy, 7.00pm (local time) / 6.00pm (Irish time)

15. Colm Hogan (Dublin University / Munster)

14. Jordan Larmour (St.Mary’s College / Leinster)

13. Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC / Leinster)

12. Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC / Leinster)

11. Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster)

10. Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch / Ulster)

9. Johnny Stewart (Queen’s University / Ulster)

1. Joey Conway (UL Bohemians / Munster)

2. Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

3. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University / Leinster)

4. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster / Munster)

5. Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

6. Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians / Connacht) (Captain)

7. Paul Boyle (Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (St.Mary’s College / Leinster)

Replacements

16. Adam Moloney (Shannon RFC / Munster)

17. Rory Mulvihill (UCD RFC / Leinster)

18. Matthew Burke (Corinthians / Connacht)

19. Jack Regan (UCD RFC / Leinster)

20. Gavin Coombes (Young Munster / Munster)

21. Jack Lyons (Young Munster / Munster)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon RFC / Munster)

23. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC / Leinster)

Not considered due to injury

Jack Kelly

Marcus Rea

Peter Cooper

IRELAND U20 Six Nations Fixtures / Results

Friday 3rd February 2017

Scotland U20 19-20 Ireland U20, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow

Friday 10th February 2017

Italy U20 v Ireland U20, 7pm (6pm GMT), Stadio Enrico Chersoni, Prato

Friday 24th February 2017

Ireland U20 v France U20, 8pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 11th March 2017

Wales U20 v Ireland U20, 6.30pm, Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, North Wales

Friday 17th March 2017

Ireland U20 v England U20, 8pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

