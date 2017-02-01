Corinthians Cillian Gallagher Named In Irish Team for U20’s Six Nations Opener

The Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, to play Scotland in the opening round of the 2017 U-20 Six Nations at Broadwood Stadium on Friday (kick-off 8.30pm) has been named.

A new-look Ireland Under-20 team sees just two players previously capped at this level named in the side – out- half Johnny McPhillips and Corinthians’ Cillian Gallagher in the back row. Friday’s game will be shown live on RTE 2.

Joe Conway, Tadgh McElroy and Peter Cooper make up the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Oisin Dowling paired together in the second row. Gallagher, Paul Boyle and Caelan Doris complete the pack.

Captain Jack Kelly will start at full-back with Jordan Larmour and Colm Hogan named on the wings. UCD duo Gavin Mullin and Ciaran Frawley make up the centre paring with McPhillips named at out-half alongside his Ulster colleague, scrum half Jonny Stewart.

Commenting on the team selection and the challenge ahead, Ireland U-20 head coach Nigel Carolan said: “As is the nature of Under-20 rugby, there is fresh look to the side, the majority of the guys haven’t played at this level before however many have gotten good game-time with their provincial ‘A’ teams in the British & Irish Cup this season, so that should stand to them.

“We are looking forward to starting the Six Nations. Training has gone well and the boys have gelled as a group. We are taking the tournament one game at a time and are looking forward to kicking things off in Scotland on Friday night.”

IRELAND UNDER-20 Team & Replacements

(v Scotland Under-20s, 2017 Under-20 Six Nations, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow, Friday, February 3, kick-off 8.30pm)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster) (capt)

14. Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

13. Gavin Mullin (UCD/Leinster)

12. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)

11. Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster)

10. Johnny McPhillips (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

1. Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster)

2. Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne/Leinster)

3. Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster)

4. Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

5. Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/Leinster)

6. Cillian Gallagher (Corinthians/Connacht)

7. Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) Replacements: Adam Moloney (Shannon/Munster)

17. Rory Mulvihill (UCD/Leinster)

18. Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/Leinster)

19. Jack Regan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Marcus Rea (Queen’s University/Ulster) Jack Lyons (Young Munster/Munster)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon/Munster)

23. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)