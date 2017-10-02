15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

COPE homelessness charity engaged with 500 Galway children last year

By GBFM News
October 2, 2017

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The COPE homelessness charity engaged with 500 Galway children last year.

The service has launched its 2016 annual report in the city today.

It shows that last year, 649 families sought COPE’s help – 702 adults and 512 children.

The keynote address at today’s launch was delivered by Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Dr Geoffrey Shannon.

In his address, he explained how a child’s human rights are seriously affected when the child is placed in emergency accommodation.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Dr Shannon said experiencing homelessness as a young child can have damaging consequences.

