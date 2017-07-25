15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

COPE Galway wants government to prioritise building

By GBFM News
July 25, 2017

Time posted: 10:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway is calling on the government to make the homelessness crisis a top priority.

Last night, 15 rough sleepers contacted the COPE service in the city, although in recent weeks as many as 40 people have been recorded as sleeping rough.

COPE Galway has now submitted its pre-Budget recommendations to the government.

It says the main way to tackle homelessness right now is to invest in building more social housing.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Martin O’ Connor of COPE Galway says the service is often full with both families and individuals.

Martin O’ Connor says the government needs to prioritise new building.

