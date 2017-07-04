COPE Galway to hire contractors for conversion of former Magdalene Laundry into city refuge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway has moved to hire construction firm to begin work on a new domestic violence refuge in the city.

The conversion of the old Magdalene Laundry at 47 Forster Street will involve the demolition of parts of the existing building, and the construction of a new extension to the rear.

COPE Galway previously said the conversion would be delayed until the outcome of the future of an investigation into mother and baby homes is determined.

Last year, Waterside House worked with 314 women and 158 children.

They provided 161 accompaniments to court but were unable to accommodate 204 women and 246 children.

The new refuge at Forster Street will provide nine self-contained residential units, staff accommodation, offices, outreach facilities, meeting rooms and a childcare facility.

The deadline for submission of tenders to COPE Galway is August 1st.