Controversy over re-designation of disabled toilets at NUIG

By GBFM News
September 1, 2017

Time posted: 6:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A disabled student at NUI Galway says the decision to change disabled toilets at the college campus to all-gender toilets is ‘deeply offensive’.

Emer Coyne, a mature arts student at NUIG, says she was shocked to see the only disabled toilet in the nursing library had been changed to all gender or transgender.

There are now 26 transgender toilets on campus, 14 of which were formerly disabled toilets.

Emer Coyne claims that by re-designating these bathrooms NUIG is reducing bathroom access for disabled students.

She says equal rights for transgender people should not result in fewer rights for people with disabilities.

However, President of the Students Union at NUIG, Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh says one type of toilet has not been replaced with another, they are just accessible to more people.

