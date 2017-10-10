Controversial sale of city tourist office falls through

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The controversial sale of the city tourist office at Forster Street has fallen through.

The information was revealed at a meeting of the City Council last evening, after the matter was raised by Councillor Padraig Conneely.

Fáilte Ireland is looking for a new location for its city tourist office.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Fáilte Ireland says it’s persuing a specific property in what it considers to be a great location which would allow it to greatly enhance its service to visitors.

The tourism body says it aims to be in its new office by summer next year, and in the interim, it’ll continue to operate from the Forster Street base.

Last year, Failte transferred some of its administrative staff to a new base at Liosban in the city.

Meanwhile, the City Council executive says the sale of the high-profile Forster Street premises has fallen through.