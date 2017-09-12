15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Controversial Renmore housing development to go ahead

By GBFM News
September 12, 2017

Time posted: 8:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial nine house Renmore housing development is to go ahead after city councillors narrowly voted in favour of selling a small green area to the developer for access purposes.

Local residents at Dun na Mara have strenuously lobbied against the green area at the end of a cul de sac being used as an access, both through the planning process and politically.

The residents say they have no objection to the houses, but feel the cul de sac is already congested and this will lead to more traffic problems.

At last night’s meeting, all councillors expressed their conflicted feelings regarding the approved planning application by Tony and Mary Shaughnessy.

The councillors acknowledged the need for residential development in the Renmore area but understood the residents concerns.

After a long discussion the proposal to sell the green area for 60 thousand euro was passed by a one vote margin, 9 votes to 8.

The councillors who voted against selling the green area were Colette Connolly, Frank Fahey, Mairead Farrell, Mayor Pearce Flannery, Mark Lohan, Donal Lyons, Terry O Flaherty and John Walsh.

