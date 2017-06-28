15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Controversial proposal for Connemara pipeline refused by county planners

By GBFM News
June 28, 2017

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have refused a proposal to build a controversial pump and piping system at Loch an Mhuillinn in Connemara.

The application concerning the development located at Gorumna Island in Lettermore was led by Bradán Beo Teo.

The project would see freshwater abstracted and to serve existing off-shore fish farms in Kilkieran Bay.

In reaching the decision, planners stated the proposal would have a longterm detrimental impact on the drinking water supply to Gorumna Island, in particular during the summer months.

This, they stated, would be prejudicial to public health and would set an undesirable precedent  for similar future private commercial development in the area.

Campaigner group Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages has welcomed the decision after it raised legal and environmental concerns.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
