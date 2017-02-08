Controversial plan to convert Oranmore hotel into nursing home receives approval

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Controversial plans to transform the Galway Oyster hotel in Oranmore into a nursing home have been given the go-ahead.

Tasbeem Limited has been given the green light to proceed with the project by An Bord Pleanála following an appeal which argued that the location is not suitable for a nursing home.

The 92-bed nursing home in Oranmore village is set to be over 4 floors above basement, and the development would also include a pharmacy.

It will also involve modifications to the existing surface car park and landscaping to provide an additional 32 car parking spaces.

In a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanála, a Doughiska resident argued that the environment around the building is extremely unsuitable for residential care, with ‘harsh concrete and tarmacadam.’

It was also argued that the additional 32 car parking spaces would encroach on an attractive mature landscaped area.

An Bord Pleanála has now given its approval with nine revised conditions.

One states the site is to be landscaped to include the use of indigenous species and screen planting around the boundaries.