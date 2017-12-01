15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Controversial housing plan for Ballybane approved

By GBFM News
December 1, 2017

Time posted: 5:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial planned housing development at Ballybane in the city has been approved by the higher planning authority.

Green Way Estates Limited was initially granted planning permission for 52 new houses at the former Heneghans Nurseries site at Monivea Road.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, which has upheld the permission granted by the city council.

The development at Monivea Road involves retention permission for the demolition of a house, sheds and glasshouse.

The company plans to build 52 homes, a commercial building with a medical centre and dental practice.

Objectors to the plans argued that some of the houses would result in overlooking of other existing homes and that the development would result in increased traffic and noise.

However An Bord Pleanála has granted planning approval stating that it would not seriously injure the amenities of residential properties in the area.

The planning authority has imposed 17 planning conditions on the Ballybane development.

One condition requires the developer to submit full details of the arrangements for boundary treatment.

A traffic management plan for the demolition and construction phase must also be agreed with the council.

