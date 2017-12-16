15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Contracts to be signed for 8 million euro social housing development in Tuam

By GBFM News
December 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts will be signed on Monday for a significant social housing development in Tuam worth 8 million euro.

The project will deliver 40 brand new social houses as well as provide for the refurbishment of 21 existing houses at Gilmartin Road.

The 40 new dwellings will be a mix of two and three bed dwellings in single and two storey configuration – and will replace 30 existing homes currently in poor condition.

Extensive renovations will also be carried out at a further 21 existing homes at Gilmartin Road.

These will include structural and cosmetic remedial works, plumbing and electrical enhancements, and upgrades to doors, windows and insulation.

Contracts for the development will be signed at County Hall on Monday morning and it’s expected works will be completed within 18 months.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says the project will have huge benefits for Tuam.

Deputy Canney says a strong gateway into the town is vital to the continued growth of Tuam.

