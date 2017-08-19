Contracts signed for 4 new waste-water treatment plants across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts have been signed for the site-selection and design of new waste-water treatments plants for Spiddal, Carraroe, Roundstone and Ahascragh.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says consulting engineer firm Mott McDonald has been selected to lead the projects.

It’ll now begin the selection and evaluation of suitable sites and the design of the new facilities ahead of planning permission.

It’s expected that construction on the first of the new waste-water treatment plants will get underway next year.

Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the signing of the contracts is a major step forward.