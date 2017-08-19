15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

Contracts signed for 4 new waste-water treatment plants across Galway

By GBFM News
August 19, 2017

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts have been signed for the site-selection and design of new waste-water treatments plants for Spiddal, Carraroe, Roundstone and Ahascragh.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says consulting engineer firm Mott McDonald has been selected to lead the projects.

It’ll now begin the selection and evaluation of suitable sites and the design of the new facilities ahead of planning permission.

It’s expected that construction on the first of the new waste-water treatment plants will get underway next year.

Fine Gael Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the signing of the contracts is a major step forward.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 19th August, 2017
Galway TD slams misinformation over Western Rail Corridor
August 19, 2017
Councillor calls for removal of Confederate plaque in Tuam
August 19, 2017
Galway TD slams misinformation over Western Rail Corridor
August 18, 2017
County Council ramps up inspections of rented properties

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 19, 2017
Ladies All-Ireland Senior Quarter Final Match Tracker
August 18, 2017
Galway Under 21 Hurling Manager Looks Forward To All-Ireland Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK