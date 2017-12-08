Contracts to be awarded for bridge replacements as part of Dunkellin flood relief project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Contracts for a number of bridge replacements will be awarded in the coming weeks as part of the Dunkellin and Aggard Flood Relief Scheme.

The works will involve new bridges at Rinn, Dunkellin and Kileelybeg.

It’s as significant works are well underway on the long-sought project.

These include the construction of a bypass channel in Craughwell and the provision of a new two-stage channel from Dunkellin to Kileelybeg.

The re-grading of the Dunkellin River is also due to take place from May to September next year.

This work will significantly deepen almost one kilometer of the river from a position upstream of the R446 bridge to 950 metres downstream.

Construction on new bridges at Rinn, Dunkellin and Kileelybeg is set to begin next spring with an expected completion date of Autumn 2018.

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney says there’s been great momentum in progressing the project.