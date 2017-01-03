Contractor sought to build new Tote building at Galway Racecourse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Race Committee is seeking a contractor to build a new Tote building at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit.

The works will involve the demolition of the existing Tote building and the construction of a new two-storey structure.

The new Tote building would house a betting hall on the ground floor and a bar at the second floor.

The committee has set out a tight deadline for the works – they must be completed between the 2017 and 2018 summer festivals.

The race committee has applied for planning permission to build the new Tote.

A decision is expected from the city council in February. (8/2)

Meanwhile, the deadline for tenders for the construction project is 27th of this month.

Last year, the board of Horse Racing Ireland announced it is to contribute 2.1 million euro towards a 6 million euro redevelopment of the racecourse in Ballybrit.

The project involves a substantial redevelopment of the enclosure to the north of the parade ring, under the Racecourse Capital Development Scheme.