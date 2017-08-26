Contract signing imminent for long awaited Athenry sewerage upgrade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contracts for a long-awaited upgrade at Athenry’s sewerage plant will be signed in the coming weeks.

Irish Water has confirmed that the tenders for the 11.5 million euro project have been assessed and contract documents are being drawn up.

The current facility is already operating at full capacity, and as a result locals have had difficulties in securing planning permission for new developments.

Irish Water says the contract for the upgrade will be signed before the end of September.