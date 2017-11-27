Contract for major upgrade works at Ballinasloe Garda Station to be awarded shortly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contract for major upgrade works at Ballinasloe Garda Station is set to be awarded in the coming weeks.

OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran says tenders for the project will be completed ‘in the near future’ and a contract should be in place by Christmas.

Ballinasloe Garda Station is set to be significantly upgraded under the Government’s Building and Refurbishment Programme for 2016-2021.

It’s one of thirty stations nationwide which will benefit from a national pot worth €60 million under the five year plan.

Works earmarked for Ballinasloe include the construction of a new public office and custody management facility.

The OPW says once a contract is agreed for the upgrade, the construction work will take about 9 months.

OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran says tender evaluations for the works will be completed in the near future and a contract should be awarded by the end of the year.

He says that once a contract is placed the details in relation to the start date and construction period will then be finalised.