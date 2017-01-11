15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

roadworks

Contract to be awarded shortly for long-awaited upgrade of N63 near Abbeyknockmoy

By GBFM News
January 11, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract for long-awaited improvement works on the N63 between Abbeyknockmoy and Annagh Hill will be awarded shortly.

The 6.3 million euro scheme which is expected to take about 15 months.

The works will involve upgrading 3.2 kilometres of the existing single carriageway near Abbeyknockmoy.

It will link the M17/M18 motorway junction at Annagh Hill with a section of the N63 which has been recently upgraded.

The works include, fencing, site clearance, traffic management, earthworks, drainage, pavement, signage, landscaping, kerbing and footway/cycleway construction.

Galway County Council says the successful contractor will be informed by end of January, and the contract officially awarded by end of next month.

