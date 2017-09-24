15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Contract awarded for €12m upgrade of Athenry sewage treatment plant

By GBFM News
September 24, 2017

Time posted: 1:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A contract has been awarded for the €12 million upgrade of Athenry’s sewage treatment plant.

The contract has been awarded to Kilcolgan based engineering firm Ward & Burke and works are set to begin in the coming weeks.

The current treatment plant is already operating at full capacity which many feel is severely curtailing development potential in the town.

The €11.6 million euro upgrade of the plant was first mooted by then Minister for the Environment Phil Hogan in 2011.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the upgraded facility will play a major role in the future growth of Athenry.

