Continuing dry spell results in expansion of county water conservation notice

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Athenry area is the latest to be affected by water restrictions as a result of the recent dry spell.

Restrictions will be in place in the Athenry region from midnight to 8am each day due to low water levels in the reservoir serving the area.

The areas mainly affected are Monivea to Tysaxon, Belville, Mira, Ballyboggan, Knockabeg, Attymon, Carnakelly, Gloves and Kiltullagh.

It follows a water conservation notice which was issued for North Galway last week, affecing the Kilkerrin/Moylough, Williamstown, Mountbellew, Glenamaddy, Dunmore, Ballymoe and Ballygar areas.

Meanwhile, anothwe water conservation notice has been issued for the Aran Islands, with usage restrictions in place on Inis Oirr.

Irish Water says the system has been put in place due to unseasonably dry weather conditions which have resulted in historically low water levels for this time of year.