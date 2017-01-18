Construction of Knocknacarra social houses costing twice the national average

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high level meeting will take place this week to discuss the planned provision of 69 new social houses in Knocknacarra.

The government is concerned over the development as the average cost of the inital 14 planned homes is coming in at twice the national average – at around 330 thousand euro per home.

It’s understood this is due to rock breaking and the fact that road infrastructure will have to be built to allow for the further development of 55 houses.

Junior minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne is defending the government’s approach to the development, and says progress is being made.

It’s after a city councillor called for immediate action on progressing the 14 local authority houses on the Ballymoneen Road which have already been granted permission.

Independent councillor Declan McDonnell, who is Chair of the city council housing association, says the housing was first announced more than a year and a half ago.

The department will meet with city council officials in Ballina this Friday to discuss the project.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne said the meeting aims to find solutions to the delays currently facing the project.