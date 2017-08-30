15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Construction Industry Federation says Government undermining recovery in west

By GBFM News
August 30, 2017

Time posted: 4:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Construction Industry Federation is warning that economic recovery in the west of Ireland is being undermined by the Government.

The representative body is launching it’s ‘Enhancing Ireland’s Infrastructure’ report – which warns that low investment in infrastructure is a direct threat to economic recovery and balanced regional development.

The report finds that despite talk of Ireland emerging from the ‘lost decade’, the recovery is being led by significant but unsustainable growth in Dublin.

It’s warning that major regional investment is sorely needed in infrastructure like roads, rail, water, flood defences and broadband to ensure balanced recovery and future growth.

Justin Molloy – Regional Director of the Construction Industry Federation – says the west of Ireland urgently needs greater investment.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Delayed discharges being blamed for lack of beds at Galway public hospitals
August 30, 2017
Delayed discharges being blamed for lack of beds at Galway public hospitals
August 30, 2017
Gardai concerned for welfare of man in Kinvara area
University Hospital Galway
August 30, 2017
Major concern about health and safety breaches at UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 30, 2017
Basketball Ireland National League fixtures 2017/18 announced ahead of official season launch on September 13th
August 30, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK