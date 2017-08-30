Construction Industry Federation says Government undermining recovery in west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Construction Industry Federation is warning that economic recovery in the west of Ireland is being undermined by the Government.

The representative body is launching it’s ‘Enhancing Ireland’s Infrastructure’ report – which warns that low investment in infrastructure is a direct threat to economic recovery and balanced regional development.

The report finds that despite talk of Ireland emerging from the ‘lost decade’, the recovery is being led by significant but unsustainable growth in Dublin.

It’s warning that major regional investment is sorely needed in infrastructure like roads, rail, water, flood defences and broadband to ensure balanced recovery and future growth.

Justin Molloy – Regional Director of the Construction Industry Federation – says the west of Ireland urgently needs greater investment.