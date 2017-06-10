15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Construction begins on new Archbishop McHale College building in Tuam

By GBFM News
June 10, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Builders have arrived at Archbishop McHale College in Tuam to begin construction on a new school building.

The contract for the major building project has been awarded to Galway-based firm, FVG Construction.

The works at the school will be carried out in two phases, and will see the existing building replaced with a new state of the art facility.

Archbishop McHale College is a co-educational, multi-denominational school under the patronage of Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board.

Student numbers at the school have been rising steadily over the past few years, and there has been a lengthy campaign for a new building.

Builders are now on site with work to officially begin on Monday.

The new school building will open its doors to students for the first time in September 2018.

Principal Eileen Delaney says the new school will have a range of modern facilities and will cater for up to 400 students.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 10th June, 2017
June 10, 2017
Briarhill traffic lights back in action
June 10, 2017
City mosque to open doors to public this afternoon
June 10, 2017
Briarhill traffic lights out of action

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 10, 2017
Galway Name Senior And U17 Teams To Face Mayo
June 9, 2017
Connacht Semi-Final Preview Live From Seven Bar
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK