Construction begins on new Archbishop McHale College building in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Builders have arrived at Archbishop McHale College in Tuam to begin construction on a new school building.

The contract for the major building project has been awarded to Galway-based firm, FVG Construction.

The works at the school will be carried out in two phases, and will see the existing building replaced with a new state of the art facility.

Archbishop McHale College is a co-educational, multi-denominational school under the patronage of Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board.

Student numbers at the school have been rising steadily over the past few years, and there has been a lengthy campaign for a new building.

Builders are now on site with work to officially begin on Monday.

The new school building will open its doors to students for the first time in September 2018.

Principal Eileen Delaney says the new school will have a range of modern facilities and will cater for up to 400 students.