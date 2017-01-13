Conservation works to restore city centre building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conservation works are to be carried out at a protected structure in the city.
Planning permission has been granted for the works which include a new roof at 4 Nuns Island.
The conservation works at Nuns Island involve a new roof and a new ground floor.
They’ll also include refurbishment works to windows and doors and the reconstruction of boundary walls.
To the back of the building there will be a two-storey and single-storey extension.
Planning permission has been granted with 14 conditions attached.
All works are to be monitored by a conservation architect.