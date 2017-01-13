15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Conservation works to restore city centre building

By GBFM News
January 13, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conservation works are to be carried out at a protected structure in the city.

Planning permission has been granted for the works which include a new roof at 4 Nuns Island.

The conservation works at Nuns Island involve a new roof and a new ground floor.

They’ll also include refurbishment works to windows and doors and the reconstruction of boundary walls.

To the back of the building there will be a two-storey and single-storey extension.

Planning permission has been granted with 14 conditions attached.

All works are to be monitored by a conservation architect.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
