Conservation works to restore city centre building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conservation works are to be carried out at a protected structure in the city.

Planning permission has been granted for the works which include a new roof at 4 Nuns Island.

The conservation works at Nuns Island involve a new roof and a new ground floor.

They’ll also include refurbishment works to windows and doors and the reconstruction of boundary walls.

To the back of the building there will be a two-storey and single-storey extension.

Planning permission has been granted with 14 conditions attached.

All works are to be monitored by a conservation architect.