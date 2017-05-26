15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Conservation warning as Aran Island later levels ‘critical’

By GBFM News
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 10:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is urging Aran Island residents to continue to conserve water, as levels on the islands are currently critically low.

The utility says day time restrictions are now highly likely as the dry spell continues.

Night time water restrictions are already in place on Inis Mór and Inis Oírr.

The water conservation notice which was issued to Inis Meáin will remain in place for the foreseeable future due to the unseasonably dry weather conditions which have resulted in historically low water levels for this time of year.

Irish Water says unless there is a spell of persistent and heavy rain, it is highly likely that day time restrictions  will have to be introduced.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Major clampdown on speeding motorists across Galway
May 26, 2017
Major clampdown on speeding motorists across Galway
May 26, 2017
Travellers across Galway to attend annual pride awards
May 26, 2017
Major Galway employer Medtronic reports 13% jump in profits

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 25, 2017
Galway United match preview v Bohemians
May 25, 2017
Galway And Dublin Ready For Leinster Senior Hurling Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK