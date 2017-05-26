Conservation warning as Aran Island later levels ‘critical’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is urging Aran Island residents to continue to conserve water, as levels on the islands are currently critically low.

The utility says day time restrictions are now highly likely as the dry spell continues.

Night time water restrictions are already in place on Inis Mór and Inis Oírr.

The water conservation notice which was issued to Inis Meáin will remain in place for the foreseeable future due to the unseasonably dry weather conditions which have resulted in historically low water levels for this time of year.

Irish Water says unless there is a spell of persistent and heavy rain, it is highly likely that day time restrictions will have to be introduced.