Connemara residents to set out demands on long-awaited N59 project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A delegation of Connemara residents will attend a meeting of the Connemara district tomorrow, where they’ll present a list of demands in relation to the stalled N59 project.

The 5-person delegation from the N59 Action Committee are to call on councillors to provide answers on why work has not yet begun on the long-awaited scheme.

They’ll also ask councillors to ensure that work on a planned overlay of part of the route begins by April.

The action committee also wants the council to consider going to Europe in a bid to have the N59 project fast-tracked through the IROPI process.

The Connemara district meeting takes place at 3pm tomorrow.