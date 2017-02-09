15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Connemara residents to set out demands on long-awaited N59 project

By GBFM News
February 9, 2017

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A delegation of Connemara residents will attend a meeting of the Connemara district tomorrow, where they’ll present a list of demands in relation to the stalled N59 project.

The 5-person delegation from the N59 Action Committee are to call on councillors to provide answers on why work has not yet begun on the long-awaited scheme.

They’ll also ask councillors to ensure that work on a planned overlay of part of the route begins by April.

The action committee also wants the council to consider going to Europe in a bid to have the N59 project fast-tracked through the IROPI process.

The Connemara district meeting takes place at 3pm tomorrow.

