Connemara research facility damaged by fire

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A shellfish research centre in Carna, Connemara has been damaged after a blaze broke out at the facility in the early hours of this morning.

The research centre is part of the Martin Ryan Institute at NUI Galway.

NUI Galway personel at the scene of this morning’s fire say it’s too early yet to estimate the extent of the damage.

There was nobody in the building at the time, when fire alarms were set off at around 4.30 this morning.

Fire crews were called and seven fire tenders from the Carraroe, Clifden and city fire stations were at the scene up to a short time ago.

It’s understood the fire began in a section of the building where research is carried out on controlling sea lice in salmon farms.

There are 7 full time staff at the shellfish research centre in Carna and it is often a base for study by students from the NUIG campus and further afield.

It is not known yet as to how seriously work will be affected at the centre in the short term.