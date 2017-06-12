Connemara priests get added duties in Tuam Diocesan changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Connemara priests will have a change to their duties from the middle of next month following a restructuring process as part of diocesan changes.

Archbishop Michael Neary has announced that the weekend mass in Finney will be the responsibility of the Parish Priest in Clonbur Very Reverend Gerard Burns, while the weekend mass in Creeragh will be the responsibility of the Parish Priest in Leenane Very Reverend Kieran Burke.

It’s part of a local clustering arrangement which aims to balance out workload in the area.

Also from July 21st, Reverend Chris Brennan S.M.A. will become Administrator in Islandeady as Parish Priest Very Reverend Patrick Donnellan retires.

Other diocesan changes will take effect on September 29th and they include the retirement of Very Reverend Des Canon Walsh, as PP in Lackagh, and to be replaced by Very Reverend John O’Gorman, Parish Priest in Menlough

The new Administrator in Menlough will be Reverend Yesudas Kodiveettil, currently curate in Tuam.

The following priests have appointed members of the Cathedral Chapter by Archbishop Neary.

Very Reverand Joseph Feeney, PP Ballinlough; Fr Pádraig Standún, PP Carna; Reverand Enda Howley, Curate, Ryehill, Monivea; Very Reverand Patrick Mullins, PP, Corofin; Very Reverand Stephen Farragher, PP Ballyhaunis.

Finally, Very Reverand Joseph Canon Cooney has retired as Director of Knock Marriage Introductions, and is replaced by Very Reverand Stephen Canon Farragher, PP Ballyhaunis.