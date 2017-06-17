15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connemara Peace Group to hold Clifden vigil

By GBFM News
June 17, 2017

Time posted: 1:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A peace vigil will take place in Clifden tomorrow (18/6).

The event is being organised by the Connemara Peace Group to remember the children killed in various wars across the Middle East.

They’ll also be commemorating migrant children who have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean sea into Europe.

The vigil will get underway at the Square in Clifden tomorrow afternoon at 2.

Organiser Alannah Robins says the idea is to raise awareness of the huge number of children that are dying.

