15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

Connemara meetings in bid to escalate campaign for essential ambulance services

By GBFM News
June 12, 2017

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of meetings will take place across Connemara this week to discuss the escalation of a long running campaign to secure adequate ambulance cover in the region.

The North Connemara Ambulance Steering Group is expressing frustration with the lack of progress on the issue despite vigorous campaigning since October 2014.

It’s alleged that ambulance response times in North West Connemara can frequently reach up to, or exceed, three hours waiting time.

Previously, the group has meet with Health Minister Simon Harris, his predecessor Leo Varadkar, the HSE, local TD’s and the Red Cross.

The first of the public meetings will take place at Leenane Hall on Wednesday at 8pm.

It’ll be followed by a meeting at Clifden Hall on Monday week at 9pm, and a further meeting at Letterfrack Ellis Hall on Tuesday week at 8.30pm.

The group is also planning a city protest next month – which will see campaigners march to HSE buildings at Newcastle Road to hand in a letter.

Committee member Patricia Keane says people in Connemara are not looking for special treatment – just fair treatment.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway GAA Club results
June 11, 2017
Funding for flood defence works in Athenry
June 11, 2017
Savings in Galway welfare fraud probes among highest nationwide
June 11, 2017
Renewed fears for Connemara landowners over use of CPO for greenway route

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 12, 2017
Galway GAA Club results
June 12, 2017
Galway sides to meet in Celtic Challenge semi final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK