Connemara meetings in bid to escalate campaign for essential ambulance services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of meetings will take place across Connemara this week to discuss the escalation of a long running campaign to secure adequate ambulance cover in the region.

The North Connemara Ambulance Steering Group is expressing frustration with the lack of progress on the issue despite vigorous campaigning since October 2014.

It’s alleged that ambulance response times in North West Connemara can frequently reach up to, or exceed, three hours waiting time.

Previously, the group has meet with Health Minister Simon Harris, his predecessor Leo Varadkar, the HSE, local TD’s and the Red Cross.

The first of the public meetings will take place at Leenane Hall on Wednesday at 8pm.

It’ll be followed by a meeting at Clifden Hall on Monday week at 9pm, and a further meeting at Letterfrack Ellis Hall on Tuesday week at 8.30pm.

The group is also planning a city protest next month – which will see campaigners march to HSE buildings at Newcastle Road to hand in a letter.

Committee member Patricia Keane says people in Connemara are not looking for special treatment – just fair treatment.