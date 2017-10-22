Connemara meeting to seek solution to deadlock over ambulance crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting will take place in Connemara tomorrow in a bid to secure greater support for an adequate ambulance service in the region.

The Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group has long argued that call out times of up to four hours are not uncommon in north west Connemara.

However, despite a several year campaign since October 2014 and numerous high level meetings the group feels little to no progress has been made.

It’s previously met with Health Ministers Simon Harris and Leo Varadkar, the National Ambulance Service and the HSE in a bid to solve the impasse.

The Ambulance Crisis Group has also contacted Irish MEP’s to request their assistance in potentially taking the case to Europe.

A meeting will take place in Leenane tomorrow evening between the group and Galway’s public representatives to discuss how to break the current deadlock.

Spokesperson Patricia Keane says they’ve exhausted all options – and greater support is now needed.