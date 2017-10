Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara will host a public meeting of the county Joint Policing Committee on Monday week. (6/11)

The JPC aims to develop greater consultation and cooperation on policing and crime issues between An Garda Síochána, the County Council and other local representative groups.

Members of the public are invited to the session to discuss general matters affecting the policing of the county.

The meeting takes place at Peacock’s Hotel, Maam Cross on Monday November 6th at 7pm.