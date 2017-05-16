15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connemara to host major national hill sheep forum

By GBFM News
May 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Large numbers of farmers from across the country are expected in Connemara next week for a major IFA National Hill Sheep forum (23/5).

The forum aims to provide hill sheep farmers with the latest updates on a range of issues including commonages, GLAS policy, production and marketing.

The meeting will be attended by the Department of Agriculture, Bord Bia, Teagasc, factory representatives and lamb buyers from Spain.

The National Hill Sheep Forum will get underway at Peacocks in Maam Cross on Tuesday week, the 23rd, at 6pm.

Prior to the meeting, the IFA will conduct a farm visit to the farm of Callin Conneely at Letterdyfe in Roundstone at 3pm.

Meanwhile, another major event for sheep farmers will take place next month in Athenry. (Wed 21/6)

The Teagasc gathering will allow flock owners to review the latest research and technical advice.

There will also be a special focus on options for increasing the output from hill sheep flocks.

The Teagasc event gets underway at 11am on Wednesday the 21st of June.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
