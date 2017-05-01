Connemara to host first in series of public meetings on Galway waterways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first in a series of public meetings on making the most of Galway’s waterways will take place in Connemara tomorrow. (2/5)

The meetings are being hosted by the new Waters and Community Office.

The office aims to speak to members of the public about water quality, angling resources, heritage, biodiversity and the use of the city and county’s waterways as an amenity.

The first of six public meetings on the matter will take place at Peacock’s, Maam Cross at 7.30 tomorrow evening.

It’ll be followed in the coming weeks by meetings in Oranmore, Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Tuam and the city.

The full meeting schedule is available at watersandcommunities.ie.