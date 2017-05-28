Connemara to host conference on impact of dementia in rural Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference on the impact of dementia in rural Ireland will take place in Connemara tomorrow.

The free event will explore the need to address challenges facing dementia patients who live in rural or isolated communities.

It’ll provide an opportunity for members of the public to engage with experts in the field on how to make a difference.

The conference takes place from 10am to 5pm tomorrow at Peacock’s Hotel, Maam Cross.

Organiser Carmel Geoghegan says it’ll be an inclusive and informative event.