15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Connemara to host conference on impact of dementia in rural Ireland

By GBFM News
May 28, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A conference on the impact of dementia in rural Ireland will take place in Connemara tomorrow.

The free event will explore the need to address challenges facing dementia patients who live in rural or isolated communities.

It’ll provide an opportunity for members of the public to engage with experts in the field on how to make a difference.

The conference takes place from 10am to 5pm tomorrow at Peacock’s Hotel, Maam Cross.

Organiser Carmel Geoghegan says it’ll be an inclusive and informative event.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway team to launch significant report on fostered children
May 28, 2017
Galway team to launch significant report on fostered children
May 28, 2017
Coveney and Varadkar clash in Ballinasloe leadership debate
May 27, 2017
Roscahill windfarm proposal designated as strategic infrastructure

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 28, 2017
Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 14 Hurling Finals
May 28, 2017
Next Weekend’s County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK