Connemara firm signs major contract to supply farmed salmon to Dubai

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 5:27 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara company has entered into a long term deal to supply farmed salmon directly to Dubai.

ISPG based in Cill Chiaráin will fly out up to three tons of salmon from the Atlantic each week to the United Arab Emirates.

The Irish Salmon Producers Group…or ISPG as it is better known…is a long standing marketing company based in Cill Chiaráin.  It sells farmed salmon for companies such as Bradán Beo Teoranta and Mannin Bay Salmon Farm in Connemara.

I.S.P.G. has now signed a long term agreement with Spinney’s, a major supermarket concern operating in Dubai and across the United Arab Emirates.

Up to 3 tons of organically farmed salmon taken from the bays of west Connemara and processed in Cill Chiaráin will be flown out from Dublin directly to Dubai each week.

The salmon will be sold in up to 30 stores owned by Spinneys.

While some salmon had been going from Ireland to Dubai in the past this deal sees the Connemara company handling sales and supply directly into the United Arab Emirates

While Europe is by far the largest market, ISPG sees further potential in the Middle East.

