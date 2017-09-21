15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Connemara farmed salmon valued at 38 million euro

By GBFM News
September 21, 2017

Time posted: 9:05 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The value of farmed salmon produced in Connemara last year amounted to almost 38million euro and the tonnage increased to its highest rate in two decades.

The figures produced by Bord Iascaigh Mhara show that Galway had the highest return of any county in Ireland from farmed salmon last year.

While the production of farmed salmon is well down on the 1980s and 1990s, the latest figures suggest a recovery.

5,274 tonnes of farmed salmon was produced in west Connemara during 2016.

The statistics now published by Bord Iascaigh Mhara show that this tonnage yielded a value of almost €38million on the markets – most of which are overseas.

This reflects a strong demand and a good price for Irish farmed salmon on the international markets.

Figures are compiled on a county basis and they put Galway at the top of the league in salmon farming, all of which takes place in Connemara.

The next nearest county in terms of value is Cork where over €25million worth of farmed salmon was produced last year.

The main locations for salmon farming in Connemara are Cill Chiaráin Bay, Bertraghboy Bay and a few locations in north Connemara.

Direct employment is put at close to 60 jobs.

