Connemara councillors urged to support new strategy for proposed Galway greenway

June 9, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara area councillors have been urged to support a new strategy for the delivery of a proposed greenway in Galway.

The plan would see a Galway greenway route section run from Ballinasloe to Clifden.

The Galway Cycling Solutions group made a presentation the the Connemara District meeting this month highlighting solutions to the many challenges the project has encountered to date.

The controversial project ground to a halt earlier this year following objections from Galway landowners – which led to the suspension of funding for the Galway to Athlone section.

Concerns were raised about the severance of farm holdings, the close proximity to private dwellings and the threat of compulsory purchase orders.

The Galway Cycling Solutions group has suggested a model of greenway which would include the use of minor roads and segregated cycleways, thereby minimising the impact on farm holdings.

This aims to deliver a project in line with the EuroVelo strategy recently presented by the group to Minister Shane Ross.

EuroVelo incorporates existing and planned national and regional cycle routes into a single European network.

Martin Gibbons is spokesperson for the Galway Cycling Solutions group – he says a greenway could provide a major boost to the county’s tourism but key issues must be addressed.

