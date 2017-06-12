15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connemara councillors hit out at proposed speed limit review

By GBFM News
June 12, 2017

Time posted: 2:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to introduce reduced speed limits on various sections of Connemara’s road network have been met with strong opposition from local area representatives.

The speed limit review would include a reduction in speed limits from 100 to 80 kilometres per hour on the approach to Leenane from Mayo, and on the road from Clifden to Oughterard.

The changes are being introduced on roads which are deemed to be too narrow or bendy, and in areas where the accident rate is higher than the national average.

The proposals led by the TII were presented to members of Connemara Muncipal District where Fine Gael councillor Eileen Mannion argued this was a cheap solution for TII instead of upgrading the road.

She received support for her motion to ask the TII to carry out vital realignments and upgrade works on the road rather than reducing speed limits.

Councillor Mannion said roads in Connemara are in vital need of works and reducing speed limits is not the right approach.

The N59 Action Group argues the proposal to reduce the speed limit on a large section of the Galway to Clifden road is “another insult to the people of Connemara”.

Spokesperson Seosamh O’Cuaig says a proper road is the only answer.

