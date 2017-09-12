15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connemara cited in Wildlife Trust’s complains to EU over Irish government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Wildlife Trust has lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission, claiming the government is failing in its duty to protect threatened wildlife in our uplands and hills, including Connemara

The IWT says 97 illegal wild fires took place from the 24th of March to the 22nd of May 2017 in 19 counties.

39 of these were within sites designated under the Natura 2000 network – These include Connemara, Killarney National Park, Wicklow Mountains National Park, Mount Leinster in Carlow/Wexford, Mount Brandon in Kerry and the Ox Mountains in Sligo.

Wild fires affect these areas annually and as a result, all were assessed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service as being in ‘bad’ condition.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
