The Keith Finnegan Show

Connemara businessman in bid to secure trademark following objection from multinational

By GBFM News
June 12, 2017

Time posted: 10:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara man has raised concerns over an objection which stands in the way of his efforts to secure a trademark for a cartoon character associated with his business.

Leo Mansfield, who owns the Outdoor Shop in Clifden, has applied to the Patents Office to register his ‘Conn O’Mara’ logo as a trademark for craft beers.

However a US-based Japanese multinational Cooley Distillery has lodged an objection arguing there is the likelihood of confusion among consumers, if ‘Conn O’Mara’ is given the requested trademark.

Mr. Mansfield founded his business in 2001 and developed the stick-life figure in 2008 which now features on promotional t-shirts and clothing.

He now wishes to extend the trademark for use on beers, cider and water.

Leo Mansfield told Keith Finnegan the objection received from the multinational is unfair.

