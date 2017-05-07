15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

gbfm-news-ambulance

Connemara ambulance group expresses disappointment with Health Minister

By GBFM News
May 7, 2017

Time posted: 10:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The North West Connemara Ambulance Group says it’s disgusted with Simon Harris over his apparent lack of interest in the plight facing the region.

It’s after Sinn Fein Deputy Mary Lou McDonald questioned the Health Minister on his plans to address the long running issue with ambulance response times in the area.

In his reply, Minister Harris stated it was a service issue for the HSE to address and he would forward the question to them.

The North West Connemara Ambulance Group is now expressing it’s disappointment at the alleged failure to recognise the seriousness of the situation.

Just two months ago, Minister Harris meet with the steering group at Leinster House to discuss the problem in a meeting that was hailed as ‘constructive’.

Previously, the group has met with former Health Minister Leo Varadkar, the HSE, local TD’s and the Red Cross.

Committee member Patricia Keane says basic human rights are not being met in Connemara.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Sunday 7th May, 2017
Temporary number for Loughrea Garda Station due to network fault
gbfm-news-portiuncla-hospital
May 7, 2017
90 percent drop in elective procedures at Portiuncula
An-Garda-Siochana
May 7, 2017
Temporary number for Loughrea Garda Station due to network fault
house-rent-key
May 6, 2017
800K to return 50 Galway social homes to market this year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
sport-ireland-logo
May 5, 2017
Minister O’Donovan Announces €5.92m Investment For Local Sports Partnership Network
Galway-GAA
May 5, 2017
Galway Junior Team To Face Leitrim Named
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK