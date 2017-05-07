Connemara ambulance group expresses disappointment with Health Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The North West Connemara Ambulance Group says it’s disgusted with Simon Harris over his apparent lack of interest in the plight facing the region.

It’s after Sinn Fein Deputy Mary Lou McDonald questioned the Health Minister on his plans to address the long running issue with ambulance response times in the area.

In his reply, Minister Harris stated it was a service issue for the HSE to address and he would forward the question to them.

The North West Connemara Ambulance Group is now expressing it’s disappointment at the alleged failure to recognise the seriousness of the situation.

Just two months ago, Minister Harris meet with the steering group at Leinster House to discuss the problem in a meeting that was hailed as ‘constructive’.

Previously, the group has met with former Health Minister Leo Varadkar, the HSE, local TD’s and the Red Cross.

Committee member Patricia Keane says basic human rights are not being met in Connemara.