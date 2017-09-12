15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connemara ambulance group confirm date for meeting with National Service

By GBFM News
September 12, 2017

Time posted: 5:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A date has been set for a meeting between the National Ambulance Service and a delegation from the Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group later this month.

The group has been campaigning since October 2014 to achieve an adequate ambulance service in north west Connemara.

Members of the group say that there could be delays of up to 4 hours from the call out time to the arrival of an ambulance for the region.

Since their campaign began 3 years ago, the group has met with former Minister for Health Leo Varadkar, current Health Minister Simon Harris and a number of health bodies.

They held a protest in the city last July to highlight the crisis.

There are two ambulance stations in Connemara – in Clifden and Carraroe, which are sometimes called into the city to assist with emergencies.

The group says this leaves the Connemara area exposed with no cover in their absence.

A delegation is due to meet with representatives of the National Ambulance Service in Tallaght, Dublin on Tuesday September 26th.

