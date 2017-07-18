Connemara ambulance campaigners to stage city protest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara campaigners are gearing up for a major protest in the city tomorrow to highlight unacceptable ambulance response times in the region.

The North Connemara Ambulance Steering Group says waiting times can often reach up to, or even exceed, three hours.

Despite meetings with successive health ministers, the HSE and local representatives, activists feel they’re hitting a brick wall in their long running campaign – which is underway since October 2014.

They’re now seeking to contact local MEP’s to take their case to Europe and seek advice on European Law and their rights with regard to emergency services.

Campaigners have long asserted they are not looking for special treatment – just access to the same services as everyone else.

The protest will take place at Eyre Square at 2pm tomorrow – and campaigners are urging the wider public to show their support.

Spokesperson Patricia Keane says the group is hoping to highlight the difficulty faced by rural areas nationwide.