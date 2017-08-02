Connacht’s Claire Molloy Confirmed As Ireland Women’s World Cup Captain

The Ireland Women’s management team are pleased to announce that experienced flanker Claire Molloy will captain Ireland during Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017.

Speaking about the selection of Molloy as Ireland’s captain for the tournament, head coach Tom Tierney said: “Claire is one of the most experienced players in the squad, and having competed at two previous World Cups, she’s very much aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

“She has been one of the most outstanding performers for Ireland over the past number of seasons and has demonstrated her durability and consistency over the course of these campaigns. Since we began our World Cup preparations, she has shown great leadership qualities and she thoroughly deserves the captaincy.

“Whenever Claire pulls on the green jersey she plays with huge pride and commitment, and I’ve no doubt that she will lead the side admirably throughout the tournament.”

On her selection as captain, Molloy admitted: “I’m incredibly humbled to be given the opportunity to captain my country, it’s a massive honour to be selected to lead the team in a World Cup on home soil.

“I’m fortunate that I’ll be surrounded by players with great experience, and I’m just really looking forward to pulling on the green jersey and running out with my team-mates.”

The 29-year-old Molloy plays her club rugby with Bristol in England. Based in Wales, she works as a doctor. She played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments in England and France respectively, and was one of Ireland’s leading lights when they won the Grand Slam in 2013 and a second Six Nations title in 2015.

The former Galway Ladies Gaelic footballer has previous experience leading her country, having captained the Ireland Women’s Sevens team during the 2013 Sevens Rugby World Cup in Russia.