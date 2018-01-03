Connacht’s Challenge Cup referee appointments announced

The referees for Connacht’s remaining games in the Pool Stages of the European Challenge Cup have been announced by the EPCR. Alexander Ruiz of France will take charge for Connacht’s trip to Worcester Warriors at Sixways Stadium on Saturday the 13th of January with Craig Maxwell Keys of England the man in the middle for their final pool game against Oyonnax seven days later on the 20th. Connacht’s game against Worcester will kick off at 3pm while the game with Oyonnax will have a 2.30pm Kick off at the Sportsground.

Click HERE for the referee appointments for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 2017/18 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup

France’s Jérome Garcès will referee his 50th match in Europe’s top club competition when he takes charge of the opening Round 5 fixture in the Champions Cup between Bath Rugby and the Scarlets at the Recreation Ground on Friday, 12 January.

Garcès’s is one of 40 referee appointments for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 2017/18 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup announced today by a selection committee chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR’s Head of Match Officials.

With coveted places in the knockout stage of the Champions Cup on the line, a key Round 5 clash at the top of Pool 1 which pits Ulster Rugby against La Rochelle at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 13 January will be refereed by Wayne Barnes of England.

Wales’s Nigel Owens will be in the middle for the Pool 3 meeting of Exeter Chiefs and Montpellier also on Saturday, 13 January and on the same day, John Lacey of Ireland will take charge when the Ospreys host the holders, Saracens, in Pool 2 at the Liberty Stadium.

Matthew Carley of England has been appointed for what looks like a Pool 4 showdown between Racing 92 and Munster Rugby on Sunday, 14 January. The match will be the first European fixture staged at Racing’s magnificent new stadium, the U Arena.

In the Challenge Cup, England’s Tom Foley will be in charge at Myreside on Friday, 12 January when Edinburgh Rugby attempt to secure qualification for the quarter-finals against holders, Stade Francais Paris, and the following day, Joy Neville of Ireland has been appointed for the meeting of Pool 3 leaders, Pau, and Zebre Rugby Club at the Stade du Hameau.

France’s Alexandre Ruiz will be in the middle for a key Round 5 clash between Worcester Warriors and Connacht Rugby at Sixways, and Ian Tempest of England will referee the Cardiff Blues v Toulouse fixture in Pool 2 at the Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday, 14 January.